Bradford investigating racist messages sent to Charlton striker Lyle Taylor

Lyle Taylor was sent racist messages on social media after scoring against Bradford on Saturday

Bradford have confirmed they are investigating racist messages sent to Charlton striker Lyle Taylor following Saturday's League One match at The Valley.

Taylor was sent a series of messages on Twitter which featured the banana emoji after scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win for Charlton.

The 29-year-old branded the messages "pathetic" and "another example of ignorant, small minded racism".

A statement released by Bradford read: "The club is investigating racist remarks made on Twitter towards Charlton Athletic's Lyle Taylor following Saturday's game at The Valley.

"City officials are working with the Police and Charlton Athletic to identify the person responsible and ensure appropriate action is taken against them."

The support from everybody has been overwhelming today. The blanket condemnation of 1 idiots actions has highlighted the people's true feelings on this matter. Thank you for all the messages too, it means the world. 👍🏻👊🏽💪🏿 #KickItOut — Lyle Taylor (@lyletaylor90) March 31, 2019

Taylor later thanked people for their "overwhelming" support following the incident.

"The blanket condemnation of one idiot's actions has highlighted the people's true feelings on this matter," he wrote on Twitter.

"Thank you for all the messages too, it means the world."