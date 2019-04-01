Premier League team of the week: Virgil van Dijk, Sergio Aguero, Marcus Rashford

Sergio Aguero moved two goals clear at the top of the scoring charts

Who were the winners and losers from this weekend's games? Mario Melchiot has picked his Premier League team of the week...

This weekend, after Huddersfield were relegated by Crystal Palace, Liverpool left it late to stay top of the league by beating Tottenham, while Manchester United edged out Watford.

But who makes it into the former Chelsea defender's line-up? Can he bring himself to put any players from his old side in, after their below-par last-minute win at Cardiff on Sunday?

Read on to find out...

Mario Melchiot's team of the week

Mario explained his team to Sky Sports News, saying: In defence, I've picked Andy Robertson a couple of times already: very good full-back. Virgil van Dijk, we all know what he brings and Wes Morgan has been excellent since his new deal.

Patrick van Aanholt scored a crucial goal which nobody else could have scored, and at a crucial time too. Dwight McNeil is very exciting, he set up another one with a great delivery but got his goal too. Youri Tielemans, he's come into the Premier League and done really well, and I think Leicester will try to keep him.

Abdoulaye Doucoure - this guy, everyone is watching him and trying to get away from Watford because he is so good. The front three speak for themselves.

Bernardo Silva is creative, Sergio Aguero is a natural goalscorer and Marcus Rashford gives you speed and goals."

Marcus Rashford scored his ninth goal since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over against Watford

How would Mario fare in Fantasy Football?

Here's how the players Mario picked would have scored in Sky Sports Fantasy Football this weekend - join free for a chance to win £50,000.

Schmeichel (9 points); Van Aanholt (19 points), Morgan (19 points), Robertson (10 points); Doucoure (8 points), Tielemans (8 points), McNeil (7 points); B Silva (16 points), Aguero (10 points), Rashford (7 points), Van Dijk (2 points).

Do you agree with Mario's team? Pick your own below and share it!