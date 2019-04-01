WATCH: Alex Telles injures himself seconds after Porto equalise from penalty spot

1:01 Porto defender Alex Telles injured himself immediately after scoring his side's equaliser from the penalty spot and was subsequently substituted with a suspected hip injury Porto defender Alex Telles injured himself immediately after scoring his side's equaliser from the penalty spot and was subsequently substituted with a suspected hip injury

Is this the most painful penalty ever? Porto's Alex Telles was left in a heap moments after scoring from the spot for Porto.

Telles' successful spot kick in their 3-2 comeback win over Braga on Saturday pulled them level en route to keeping up with league leaders Benfica, but it came at a cost for the Brazilian.

Having slotted the ball beyond Tiago Sa to level things up at 2-2, the defender fell to the floor just as he sprinted off to celebrate, and had to be substituted after seemingly suffering an injury to his hip.

But the left-back said: "Nothing is a coincidence, I believe in fate and I believe in God very much, I will be well, and soon I will be back on the pitch."

