WATCH: Alex Telles injures himself seconds after Porto equalise from penalty spot

Last Updated: 01/04/19 2:10pm
1:01
Porto defender Alex Telles injured himself immediately after scoring his side's equaliser from the penalty spot and was subsequently substituted with a suspected hip injury
Is this the most painful penalty ever? Porto's Alex Telles was left in a heap moments after scoring from the spot for Porto.

Telles' successful spot kick in their 3-2 comeback win over Braga on Saturday pulled them level en route to keeping up with league leaders Benfica, but it came at a cost for the Brazilian.

Having slotted the ball beyond Tiago Sa to level things up at 2-2, the defender fell to the floor just as he sprinted off to celebrate, and had to be substituted after seemingly suffering an injury to his hip.

But the left-back said: "Nothing is a coincidence, I believe in fate and I believe in God very much, I will be well, and soon I will be back on the pitch."

Press play above to see the painful spot kick for yourself!

