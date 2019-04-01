Hillsborough jury allowed to return majority verdicts in David Duckenfield trial

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans

The jury in the trial of Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield have been told they can return majority verdicts.

The six women and six men came back into court at 2.39pm on Monday, having first gone out last Monday, and were asked if they had reached any verdicts on which they were all agreed.

After the jury foreman replied they had not, Sir Peter Openshaw, the judge at the trial at Preston Crown Court, gave them a majority direction, telling the jury he could now accept verdicts upon which at least 10 agreed.

The jury returned to continue deliberations at 2.41pm.

Duckenfield, 74, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, 69, denies failing to discharge his duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act.