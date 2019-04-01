VAR replays to be shown to public in FA Cup semi-finals for the first time

The FA could allow VAR replays to be shown on big screens at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-finals

Replays of VAR incidents will be shown to fans inside an English football stadium for the first time during this weekend's FA Cup semi-final matches, Sky Sports News has learnt.

The FA will extend their present VAR trial, allowing fans at the two Wembley showpiece events the chance to see replays of the most significant incidents referred to the Video Assistant Referee.

Clubs in England are presently banned from showing contentious incidents for fear of sparking unrest on and off the field - and to date, trials of VAR in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup have chosen not to replay major incidents on big screens.

However fans of Manchester City, Brighton, Watford and Wolves will witness the same different angles and slow-motion replays enjoyed by the VAR officials.

The news comes on the day the EFL confirmed it would not be using VAR in any of its Play-off finals at Wembley next month.