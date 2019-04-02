FA ready to strengthen punishments for racism

Danny Rose was subjected to racist chanting in Montenegro

The FA is ready to strengthen punishments for incidents of racism.

Chairman Greg Clarke has revealed the FA is reviewing disciplinary processes, to ensure claims of abuse are investigated more meticulously.

Clarke also revealed a review of training for match stewards on how to handle discrimination issues, with the FA keen to act after England stars were subjected to racist abuse in the 5-1 win in Montenegro.

Raheem Sterling was the subject of racist abuse during England's win in Montenegro

"When Raheem Sterling, Danny Rose and Callum Hudson-Odoi speak with such maturity and eloquence, we must listen, we must respond - and we must not let them down," said Clarke, speaking at the first Equal Game conference held to help tackle discrimination.

"Let me be clear, I'm using this match (Montenegro v England) as an example of something that's happening across all our societies, and across all of Europe.

"None of us can be naive enough to think racism doesn't happen at all of our countries and matches. Clearly more needs to be done.

Ceferin: "I am ashamed that in 2019 we have to hold a conference to promote diversity"

"We must do more in England, and more across Europe, and we must do this together. That's the strong leadership we need to ensure we really do have an equal game."

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin was also at Wembley and spoke of his "shame" at having to attend a conference to promote diversity.

"I am ashamed, ashamed that in 2019 we have to hold a conference to promote diversity," said Ceferin.

"It is worrying to see world leaders and politicians playing down racist and discriminatory incidents."

Callum Hudson-Odoi was making his full England debut against Montenegro

Clarke believes it is time to examine once again UEFA's three-step process for halting matches as a result of racist abuse.

Current UEFA guidelines allow referees to stop, suspend or abandon matches due to racist abuse, but Clarke believes it is time to lower the threshold that allows referees to induce that process.

"When UEFA's three-step protocol came out, it was a watershed moment," Clarke said. "It was firm action. A proposal on how to deal with racism in stadia.

"Like every policy, it needs to evolve. We need to see if it works and we need to see if it can be improved. I think it can.

"The protocol asks the referee to stop the match if 'racist behaviour is of a strong magnitude and intensity'. I don't now think that is good enough and we should take this opportunity to revisit these thresholds.

"The young men and women who take to the field representing our clubs and countries not only deserve, but should be entitled, to play their football in a safe environment entirely free from racial abuse.

"There should be no judgement call on whether something is of a strong magnitude. Racism is racism."