Live Football: What's on Sky Sports this summer?

England's Nations League finale will be shown live on Sky Sports this summer

Sky Sports has a bumper summer of football coming up, including the Nations League and U21 Euros. Check out the details of all the live action below...

Nations League

Wednesday 5 June to Sunday 9 June, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event

The culmination of the autumn's European tournament takes place this summer with hosts Portugal, England, the Netherlands and Switzerland competing in the semi-finals and final for the inaugural Nations League trophy.

Fixtures

Portugal vs Switzerland - Wednesday 5 June from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off at 7.45pm.

Netherlands vs England - Thursday 6 June from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off at 7.45pm.

Third and fourth place play-off - Sunday 9 June from 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off at 2pm.

Nations League final - Sunday 9 June from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off at 7.45pm.

European Qualifiers

Friday 7 June to Tuesday 11 June, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and red button, Sky Sports Main Event

There is another round of European Qualifiers to go this summer as teams eye a place at the 2020 European Championships and you can watch every game across Sky Sports.

Home nations and ROI fixtures

Denmark vs Republic of Ireland - Friday 7 June from 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off at 7.45pm.

Croatia vs Wales - Saturday 8 June from 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 2pm.

Estonia vs Northern Ireland - Saturday 8 June from 4.15pm, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 5pm.

Scotland vs Cyprus - Saturday 8 June from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 7.45pm.

Republic of Ireland vs Gibraltar - Monday 10 June from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off at 7.45pm.

Belarus vs Northern Ireland - Tuesday 11 June from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off at 7.45pm.

Belgium vs Scotland - Tuesday 11 June from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event; Kick-off at 7.45pm.

Hungary vs Wales - Tuesday 11 June from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 7.45pm.

U21 European Championships

Sunday 16 June to Sunday 30 June, Sky Sports Football

It is the turn of Europe's young talent to take centre stage with the two-week European U21 Championships in Italy and San Marino, with every game being shown live on Sky Sports.

England U21 and knockout fixtures

England vs France - Tuesday 18 June; Kick-off at 8pm.

England vs Romania - Friday 21 June; Kick-off at 5.30pm.

Croatia vs England - Monday 24 June; Kick-off at 8pm.

Semi-finals - Thursday 27 June; Kick-off at 5pm.

U21 European Championships final - Sunday 30 June; Kick-off at 7.45pm.

MLS

As well as action from around Europe, you can keep up-to-date with all the happenings from the United States as the MLS season continues throughout the summer, live on Sky Sports.

June fixtures

Montreal Impact vs Orlando City SC - Saturday 1 June, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 10pm.

New York Red Bulls vs Real Salt Lake - Sunday 2 June, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12.05am.

Toronto vs Sporting KC - Saturday 8 June, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 1am.

Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls - Sunday 9 June, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12.30am.

FC Cincinnati vs LA Galaxy - Sunday 23 June, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 12.30am.

Minnesota FC vs FC Cincinnati - Sunday 29 June, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 9pm.

Atlanta United vs Montreal Impact - Sunday 29 June, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off at 11pm.

Premier League Asia Trophy

Wednesday 17 July to Saturday 20 July

The Premier League Asia Trophy is back on Sky Sports, with Manchester City, Newcastle United, West Ham and Wolves competing for the trophy in Nanjing and Shanghai in July.

Details to be confirmed.

Other fixtures

International: Turkey vs Greece - Thursday 30 May, live on Sky Sports Football. Kick-off is 7pm.

Champions League Final preview show - Friday May 31, live on Sky Sports News at 7pm.

International: France vs Bolivia - Sunday 2 June, live on Sky Sports Football; Kick-off is 8pm.

