Neil Lennon warns Celtic fans that club will not tolerate bad behaviour

A firecracker was thrown from the away fans in the first half of Celtic's 2-0 win which landed yards away from St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky.

The noise visibly shook some of Celtic's players, including Ryan Christie.

Lennon said: "It serves no purpose in a football ground. The health and safety of the players is paramount. The St Mirren goalkeeper and some of our players got a huge fright from that.

"From the club's point of view we just don't want them in the ground and it puts a delay in the game which we don't really need."

St Mirren manager Oran Kearney says he was tempted to remove his players from the pitch after the incident.

Vaclav Hladky reacts after an object is thrown from the Celtic fans

He said: "I had a brief chat with [Hladky] but we're just thankful that it wasn't more sinister. I was standing 50-60 yards away and it made me jump, so I dread to think how loud it would have been for him.

"You're tempted to walk your team off the pitch."

The result moved Celtic another step closer to the Scottish Premiership title, with Lennon's side next in action at home to Livingston on Saturday.