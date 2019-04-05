Scottish Premiership run-in live on Sky Sports: Catch eight Celtic and Rangers games including Old Firm derby

Watch the final Old Firm Derby of the season only on Sky Sports

Watch the final Old Firm derby of the season as part of eight games from the Scottish Premiership run-in live on Sky Sports.

There are still scores to settle as the top flight of Scottish football enters the home straight, with the Premiership splitting in two for the final five games of the season.

In the top six, Celtic are now overwhelming favourites to lift their eighth Scottish Premiership title in a row as they hold a 13-point lead over second-placed Rangers with 18 points still up for grabs.

Catch all five of the reigning champions' games in the run-in live on Sky Sports - meaning you are highly likely to see Neil Lennon's men secure the title live on TV.

Among their final five games are the last Old Firm derby of the season on the penultimate weekend of the campaign, with plenty of scores to settle when Rangers host Celtic at midday on May 12.

Steve Clarke is looking to lead Kilmarnock to their best finish since 1993, when they were SPL runners up

After Alfredo Morelos and Andy Halliday's red cards in the last fixture, as well as Scott Brown's SFA citing and Ryan Kent's retrospective ban, it promises to be another fiery encounter at Ibrox.

There is also the race for second - with Rangers currently eight points ahead of joint-third Kilmarnock and Aberdeen, but playing both during the run-in. Catch Steven Gerrard's men taking on the Dons at Ibrox on April 28, live on Sky Sports.

And there could well be a trophy presentation to sign off the season in style when Celtic host Hearts on the last day of the season, with kick-off on May 19 at 3pm at Celtic Park.

Televised fixture list in full

Saturday April 20: Hearts vs Rangers, kick-off 12noon

Sunday April 21: Hibernian vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday April 27: Celtic vs Kilmarnock, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday April 28: Rangers vs Aberdeen, kick-off 3pm

Saturday May 4: Aberdeen vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday May 5: Rangers vs Hibernian, kick-off 3.30pm

Sunday May 12: Rangers vs Celtic, kick-off 12noon

Sunday May 19: Celtic vs Hearts, kick-off 3pm