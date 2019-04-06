Wayne Rooney sent off after VAR review in DC United match

1:44 Wayne Rooney was sent off for this challenge on Los Angeles FC's Diego Rossi Wayne Rooney was sent off for this challenge on Los Angeles FC's Diego Rossi

Wayne Rooney was sent off following a VAR review for a late challenge on Diego Rossi during DC United's MLS match against Los Angeles FC.

With his side trailing 3-0 in the 50th minute, Rooney lost possession in his own half before lunging in with a desperate attempt to win back possession. However, the DC United captain got nowhere near the ball, catching Rossi just above the ankle with his studs.

The former England captain thought he had escaped with just a caution when referee Robert Sibigia brandished a yellow card but after a brief delay, VAR was eventually called upon.

Video Assistant Referee Geoff Gamble recommended to Sibiga that he should take another look at the incident on the pitch side screen and on review he altered his decision to a straight red!

And there were no complaints from the 33-year-old, who handed Steven Birnbaum the captain's armband before leaving the field.

Watch the incident by hitting play on the video at the top of the page!

Roney's red cards Rooney's red card against Los Angeles FC was the seventh of his career for club and country and his first since September 2014.

Prutton's view

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton was commentating on the game and at the time of the incident thought Rooney should have been sent off.

"That's a red card if the referee looks at that," he said. "It's an awful challenge.

"The referee didn't immediately go to make a decision but if that's not excessive force and endangering an opponent I really don't know what is.

"If you see the three angles that we've just seen, which is what will be available to the referee plus the other angles he's got at his disposal, it's very hard to try and talk that down into a yellow card."

FC Cincinnati vs Sporting KC Live on

DC United suffer first defeat

Rooney's red card capped a tough night for DC United as they suffered their first defeat of the MLS season thanks to a 4-0 loss at home to Los Angeles FC

Former Arsenal striker Carlos Vela opened the scoring in the 15th minute for the visitors before Rossi's double extended their advantage heading into the break.

Rossi then rounded off his side's win, completing his hat-trick in the 76th minute after Rooney had been sent off.