Guadalajara's Diego Campillo scores comical penalty in Mexico

Last Updated: 09/04/19 8:48am
0:30
Diego Campillo's penalty somehow managed to find the back of the net
Diego Campillo's penalty somehow managed to find the back of the net

We've seen some good and bad penalties in recent weeks, but Guadalajara youth player Diego Campillo took luck to a whole new level with his spot-kick on Saturday.

During an U17 match against Lobos BUAP in Mexico, Campillo appeared to have missed his penalty when his powerful shot rebounded off the crossbar and flew high up into the air.

However, as the ball came back down, it bounced over the line and the goal was duly awarded, much to the goalkeeper's dismay.

Click on the above video to watch what is potentially the luckiest penalty in the history of football.

