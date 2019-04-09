Wythenshawe Town manager James Kinsey suspended over 'racism' walk-off

Wythenshawe Town’s manager has been fined and suspended for the club’s next game after instructing his players to come off the pitch due to an alleged racist incident involving a match official.

Sky sources understand the hierarchy at Hallmark Security League side Wythenshawe are furious at the decision reached by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

They delivered their verdict on Tuesday after a complaint about the match official's behaviour was made to the Manchester FA in the wake of Wythenshawe's game against Rylandson Town, which was abandoned in January.

After a full investigation, an assistant referee was charged with an 'aggravated' breach of FA Rule E3, which states: "A participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute, or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour."

The charge against the assistant referee was found to be proven, but Town boss James Kinsey has also been slapped with a fine and a suspension after being found in breach of FA Rule E3, relating to his decision to take his players off the field.

The Commission said the Wythenshawe Town manager had accepted the charge. All charges are subject to a seven-day appeal period and the written reasons in relation to the case will be published by the FA in due course.

A Manchester FA spokesman stated they "take all allegations of this nature very seriously and strongly condemn discrimination of any kind."