Manchester United vs Barcelona player ratings: Gerard Pique shines, Romelu Lukaku flounders

Lionel Messi showed just glimpses of his true ability at Old Trafford

Who flourished? Who struggled? We rate the players as Barcelona conquered Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

MANCHESTER UNITED

David de Gea: 7

When called upon De Gea answered in his usual fashion. On 36 minutes he produced a splendid save with his feet to deny Luis Suarez then thwarted Jorda Alba when Barcelona put their foot down.

Ashley Young: 4

Wasteful would be an understatement. He squandered possession 30 times - twice as many as any other United player. At this level, Young looked way below the standard required from an attacking full-back in the modern era, especially when comparing him with his opposite number Nelson Semedo, who was Barcelona's brightest spark.

Chris Smalling: 7

Looked fully up for this one and clattered Lionel Messi midway through the first half which did take the edge off Barcelona for the remainder of the encounter. Suarez knew he was in a game up against the United centre-back.

Chris Smalling put in a solid showing

Victor Lindelof: 6

A little lackadaisical at times up against a nippy front line. Improved after the break but does not inspire confidence that he's the long-term answer in this position for United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Luke Shaw: 6

Unfortunate to have his name on the scoresheet after his deflection from Suarez's header took the ball past De Gea. He was disciplined in his defensive work but rarely was given the licence to roam forward.

Luke Shaw (centre) looks on as his deflection from a Luis Suarez header creeps in to the Manchester United net

Diogo Dalot: 7

This will have been a great experience for the talented youngster, who played on the left-hand side of a four man midfield. The 20-year-old was neat and tidy with the ball while also providing his front-men with good service, unlike most of his team-mates.

Scott McTominay: 7

Busy and full of aggression without really getting seriously involved in the game. Like Dalot, he's a player that has a bright future under Solskjaer.

Fred: 6

A big night for the much-maligned Brazilian and he showed good energy but was not particularly dominant against a Barcelona midfield that were strolling in second gear for large parts.

Paul Pogba: 6

In tight games like this, players of his quality should be making the difference yet he went missing for the majority. Fired a couple of fantastic passes to Rashford but the home fans would have expected more.

Paul Pogba had a quiet evening

Romelu Lukaku: 4

Poor hold-up play on his part restricted United's ability to build their attacks, especially in the early period which was dominated by Barcelona. His substitution for Anthony Martial was met with cheers from some sections of the home crowd.

Romelu Lukaku struggled to make an impact

Marcus Rashford: 6

The service into him was non-existent. He bubbled towards the centre of the game on a couple of occasions but his long-range shooting let him down with all four of them woefully off target.

Subs

Anthony Martial: 6

Given a chance to play through the middle with Rashford for 30 minutes but failed to get involved.

Jesse Lingard: N/A

Andreas Pereira: N/A

BARCELONA

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 7

A clean sheet but he was not called into action against a toothless United attack.

Nelson Semedo: 8

His direct approach down the flank provided a great outlet and carried the quality to feed his attackers.

Gerard Pique: 8

Looked a class act back at Old Trafford. Produced one of a few important tackles - this particular one on Martial - with the clock ticking down.

Gerard Pique put on brilliant showing back at Old Trafford

Clement Lenglet: 5

A very nervy showing from a player that has been earning rave reviews domestically. Rashford should take plenty of confidence from this battle ahead of the second-leg.

Jordi Alba: 7

Full of energy and quality. Pushed United back.

Sergio Busquets: 6

Constantly fouling in the first half and was perhaps lucky not to pick up a second booking for three fouls that looked yellow card worthy.

Paul Pogba and Sergio Busquets had a good battle in the middle of the park

Ivan Rakitic: 7

Classy. Kept things ticking over in midfield.

Arthur: 6

Moved the ball stylishly down Barcelona's left with Philippe Coutinho and Alba without ever having a major influence on the game.

Luis Suarez: 7

On the end of some verbal treatment from the home galleries and Smalling coped well with his threat. However, it was his header that proved the difference.

Luis Suarez was his usual busy self

Philippe Coutinho: 6

Some silky flicks and close control helped Barcelona edge ahead in the early stages. You feel he will have a greater influence at the Nou Camp when Barca decide to put their foot down.

2:37 Lionel Messi's the greatest footballer of all time, according to pundits Ally McCoist and Matt Murray. Lionel Messi's the greatest footballer of all time, according to pundits Ally McCoist and Matt Murray.

Lionel Messi: 7

Many will have wanted to see more from 'the messiah' on just his second Champion League visit to Old Trafford.

Saying that, he played a huge part in the opening goal. Perhaps, he was knocked out of his stride by a thumping Smalling challenge that drew blood on his nose. It's odds-on he will up his game in the second leg.

Lionel Messi was left bloodied and bruised by Chris Smalling

Subs

Arturo Vidal: 5

Looked agitated in midfield and picked up a needless booking.

Sergi Roberto: N/A

Carles Alena: N/A

If you're reading on skysports.com comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.