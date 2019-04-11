Israeli footballer Isaak Hayik, 73, sets world record for oldest professional goalkeeper

0:46 Isaak Hayik, 73, set a new Guinness World Record for the oldest goalkeeper to appear in a professional match when he played for Ironi Or Yehuda in the fourth division of Israeli football Isaak Hayik, 73, set a new Guinness World Record for the oldest goalkeeper to appear in a professional match when he played for Ironi Or Yehuda in the fourth division of Israeli football

If you are good enough, you are old enough. That's how the saying goes.

And in Israel, they are proving that you are never too old after a 73-year-old set a new Guinness World Record for the oldest goalkeeper to play a professional match.

Watch Isaak Hayik as he prepares for his match with Ironi Or Yehuda in the fourth division of Israeli football with his son putting him through the paces.

In the match, Hayik proved he was still agile, pulling off a diving save.

And, after a warm down, all that remained was for him to be officially crowned.

Click on the video above to watch 73-year-old Hayik become a record-breaker!