Life after the game: How one young footballer turned injury nightmare into dream new career

Alex Bailey studied with The Open University after injury ended his playing career

The Premier League reached one of the most memorable climaxes to a season in recent memory, with the title race going down to the wire.

But for some supporters, watching the enthralling Run In was a reminder of how different life might have been.

Alex Bailey was tipped for stardom when his dreams were crushed by a serious knee injury at the age of just 18.

Bailey had been on the books of Luton Town, but after his injury he was not offered a new contract, leaving him questioning his future. "It was hard, it was difficult.

"Before I got injured I was a good player. I never came back quite the same unfortunately. I had a lot of development to do, at 14 I was making a lot of progress. I had a lot of interest from other clubs as the time.

"It was sad and it was hard. It's quite daunting to leave a club when you've been there for so long. The benefit I had, was an education, I was able to do my A levels (while on his scholarship with Luton), I had a fallback and I was very lucky."

Having invested so much into training to become a professional footballer, Alex turned to studying a qualification at The Open University for a new-found sense of belonging - and he is currently starring in The OU's new national advertising campaign.

"From a personal point of view, I didn't really think university was for me," the Business Management student admits. "I was keen to get my foot on the career ladder and to start earning some money.

"The Open University gave me the opportunity to both earn and learn, so appearing in the new advertising campaign has been really exciting.

"It is great to show people what an amazing education the OU can offer and encourage people to take that first step in fulfilling their career aspirations. I hope my experience will inspire more people to take the leap."

Now 21, Alex admits the perception of Open University students has shifted away from people 'working in their sheds' towards one that is more aligned with how traditional universities now operate.

Sport has always been his passion, but having ruptured his ACL seven years ago, Alex was faced with an agonising dilemma familiar with many footballers to have not been able to realise their potential.

"For two years, I couldn't play," he added. "I had three operations but I managed to get back playing. It was a bit nasty. It's one of those, you kind of think, 'Well, why didn't you give up then?' That sort of thing. I gave it a go. I tried.

"I was in that one per cent (of trainee footballers), but in that one per cent only one percent make it. It's a tough industry. A lot of people tend to think this is the only career for me. I was always smart enough to look at myself and say, how realistic is it?

"I put university as a back-up, but I went to university open days and I just didn't really get the feeling that it was for me. I'm quite a sociable person, and the social aspect of university was always quite appealing.

"It seems quite nice, but I looked and I thought, 'I don't really see the point of getting in all this debt unless I'm going down a specific path, like to be a doctor or be a vet or something along those lines.'

"I thought, 'There must be better ways of doing it.' So, I looked around and I found the apprenticeship route. At first, I thought apprenticeships were all trade-based, as I think a lot of people do."

For many footballers who have been faced with having to turn their back on their careers, a shortage of qualifications has led to the door to university also being slammed shut.

But the Open University offered a degree in business management to provide Alex with an enticing new way forward.

"In terms of progression, the beauty of the degree is that it gives me options afterwards. I also value learning a lot more now after being able to apply my learning to the real world."

One thing Alex found was that football had instilled in him a lot of transferable skills that proved well suited to business management.

"Professionalism across the board, and also respect, drive, determination and hard work are the sort of things that I genuinely feel like a sport background can help you in the working world." He adds, "time management skills, being on time, (managing) your own diet, how much exercise you get and not over doing it as well.

"In terms of future goals, I would like to undertake a management role, given that my current studies provide a great platform for me to manage different people and processes."

Alex has loftier ambitions to secure a Vice Chancellor or Director role in a company, and having refined himself from footballer to potential manager - and having overcome numerous hurdles in his short career to date, few would bet against him achieving his goals. And how about football?

"If I was to ever have to opportunity to be a director of football or something along those lines, maybe at my old club Luton," Alex says with a smile on his face, "that isn't something I would turn down!"

"This method of studying really worked for me, and I think it's been absolutely perfect. It's really helped me develop, and hopefully finish with a First."

What would Alex's advice be for anyone who may be going through the same dilemmas he did?

"I would say embrace it, allow yourself to be sad, because it's not an easy process. Take a bit of time and just think about what's just happened and what you want," he says. "Have a fail safe. Think about a career outside of football. Even if you make it in football - when you retire, what are you going to do after?"

