Aspiring footballer Charlie Fogarty looking to the future after life-threatening accident

Aspiring footballer Charlie Fogarty says he aims to "change the future" after a life-threatening accident in March 2012.

At the age of 15, Fogarty was intent on making it as a professional footballer. He spent four years in the Birmingham City Academy before joining MK Dons and had represented Northern Ireland as a schoolboy.

Charlie underwent a life-changing incident when he was hit by a car and suffered devastating head injuries. He spent four months in a coma, followed by six months learning to walk and talk again.

Despite his injury, Charlie returned to school and is now studying for a sports science degree. He also set up and became the player-manager of the disability team at Solihull Moors Football Club, and played for Northern Ireland at the Cerebral Palsy World Cup.

Charlie has used his experiences to deliver motivational talks to everyone from hospital staff to aspiring young footballers.

He thanked the Children's Trust for helping to get his life back on track and added: "I can't change the past, but you can change the future and I will do everything in my power to change the future."

Charlie was speaking to Sky Sports News about The Children's Trust's Tiny Massive Moments campaign, which was launched on Monday.