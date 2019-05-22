Play-off finals stats: Aston Villa vs Derby, Charlton vs Sunderland & Newport vs Tranmere

4:01 The EFL play-off finals kick off on Sky Sports this weekend and here are five essential stats ahead of the all-or-nothing showdowns The EFL play-off finals kick off on Sky Sports this weekend and here are five essential stats ahead of the all-or-nothing showdowns

Newport vs Tranmere

The drama begins to unfold on Saturday when Newport take on Tranmere in the League Two final - and there is no doubt, Newport are the form side.

They will walk out at Wembley unbeaten in their last 12 games, but will be wary of Tranmere's James Norwood, who has scored 32 goals in all competitions this season - the joint-most in the top four divisions, alongside Sergio Aguero.

Norwood scored the decisive goal in the semi-final against his former club Forest Green, but Newport have kept him under wraps so far this season, keeping clean sheets in both of their league meetings with Tranmere.

Charlton vs Sunderland

On Sunday, Charlton make the journey from the south-east to the north-west of London to face Sunderland.

It's 21 years since their epic encounter, in what was, arguably, the most dramatic of all play-off finals, when Charlton won 7-6 on penalties after a 4-4 draw, with a place in the Premier League on the line.

This time they will be playing for a place in the Championship.

The two clubs' seasons are set to end as they began, having faced each other on the opening day - with Sunderland winning 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

That comeback victory set the tone for Sunderland's season: winning a league-topping 27 points won from losing positions - although the next most prolific comeback kings are their upcoming opponents.

The resilience of Jack Ross's side is epitomised by losing only seven games this season - only Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City can better that domestically.

Charlton sealed their place in the final with a dramatic shoot-out win over Doncaster at the Valley and, should Sunday's game go the distance, Lee Bowyer's side have demonstrated plenty of prowess from the spot.

No side have won, or scored, more penalties in all competitions during this campaign than Charlton - converting 13 from 16 attempts.

So they'll fancy their chances if the game should come down to penalties, while Sunderland have suffered shoot-out heartbreak already in the Checkatrade Trophy Final, less than two months ago.

And, of course, it would evoke memories of that previous play-off final against Sunderland in 1998.

Aston Villa vs Derby

The domestic season comes to an end on Monday with the most lucrative game in football, as Aston Villa and Derby County go head to head for promotion to the Premier League.

Villa can seek inspiration from recent successes, winning both fixtures against the Rams this season by a comprehensive 7-0 aggregate scoreline.

The combined match facts from those games highlight Villa's uncontested dominance, with more than twice as many shots and over three times as many touches in the box.

Their league meeting in March saw Derby fail to record a single shot on target and muster just four touches in the box - their fewest in any game all season. That 4-0 loss was also manager Frank Lampard's heaviest defeat at the club.

Derby could also struggle when defending crosses into their box - an area which has brought Villa remarkable success this term.

The Villans scored 32 goals from crosses this season, almost twice as many as any other Championship club and more than relegated Bolton managed from all areas of the pitch.

In contrast, just one Championship side conceded more from crosses than Derby, with the Rams shipping 18 from crosses - of which four were against Villa.

So, a Wembley weekend awaits as the fate of six teams boils down to a final crescendo.

It gets underway on Saturday, as Newport face Tranmere in the League Two final, with coverage starting at 2.30pm on Sky Sports Football, before Charlton and Sunderland battle it out in the League One final at the same time on Sunday.

On Monday, it's Aston Villa and Derby in the final showdown of the domestic season, with a place in the Premier League at stake - coverage begins at 2pm on Sky Sports Football.

