WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds

Inter Milan will try to sign Romelu Lukaku and Victor Moses this summer, Sky Sports News understands. The 18-times Serie A winners will confirm Antonio Conte as their new manager next week.

Manchester United, Everton and West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Marseille and Netherlands midfielder Kevin Strootman on loan.

Usman Khawaja has been cleared to face England in Saturday's World Cup warm-up match. He was struck on the jaw by a bouncer from Andre Russell during Australia's win over the Windies on Wednesday.

Defending champion Justin Rose headlines a strong field in Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge. Paul Casey and Ian Poulter are also in action as they build towards the US Open in three weeks.

Gloucester fly-half Danny Cipriani has been named the Premiership Rugby player of the season.

He also won the players player of the year award, becoming just the second player to win both in the same season.