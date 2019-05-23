European paper round-up: Manchester City close on Joao Cancelo of Juventus

Joao Cancelo only joined Juventus from Valencia last summer

Portugal

Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo. The Portugal international, 24, is expected to cost in excess of £50m. Cancelo initially impressed in Turin after joining from Valencia but struggled for consistency. (Record)

Wolves have stepped up their interest in Porto’s Moussa Marega. The 28-year-old Mali international caught the eye during this year’s Champions League, scored six times in nine outings. Roma are also credited with an interest in the player, who is believed to have a £35.3m release clause. (A Bola)

Moussa Marega would add to the line of Wolves players to join from Portuguese clubs

Italy

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri insists his future will not be resolved until after next week’s Europa League final. The 60-year-old is said to be a candidate for the Juventus and Roma jobs. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United are continuing to make enquiries over Paulo Dybala’s situation at Juventus. The Argentine is said to be unsettled in Turin and has attracted interest from across Europe. United are said to have been in contact with the player’s family recently and are weighing up a possible bid. (Tuttosport)

Paulo Dybala has scored 57 league goals for Juventus across four seasons

Juventus have received a boost in their pursuit of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino with the Argentine said to be keen on a move to Italy. Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici has this week held talks with intermediaries and the Serie A champions intend to push ahead by offering Pochettino a four-year deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan had a £105m bid turned down for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic last summer. The 24-year-old Serbia international is now set to join Juventus for £88m. (Corriere della Sera)

Spain

Manchester City are heading the queue for Benfica's Joao Felix but Barcelona remain interested. Felix, who has established himself as one of European football’s hottest properties after breaking through for the Primeira Liga champions, is expected to cost around £105m. Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid have also scouted the 19-year-old but City and Barca are the frontrunners. (Sport)

Joao Felix has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season for Benfica

Arsenal are locked in a three-way race for Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich also in the hunt. The 23-year-old has impressed for the club since joining from Real Madrid in 2017 and is said to have a £35.3m release clause in his contract. (AS)

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic says it would be ‘fantastic’ to play alongside Antoine Griezmann. The France international has been tipped to join Barca after confirming his desire to leave Atletico Madrid. “He is one of the best players in the world,” the Croat said. “He would be good for any team and has won almost everything there is to win.” (Mundo Deportivo)

Barca, however, are having trouble signing players as they have been unable to find suitors for Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti, both of whom want to stay at the Camp Nou. The Catalans are hoping to get deals for Griezmann and Matthijs de Ligt over the line but need to sell players to balance their books. (Catalunya Radio)

Ivan Rakitic wants to play with Antoine Griezmann - but his departure may be required to pave the way for his signing

Indeed, Manchester United have expressed interest in Rakitic but the 31-year-old is intent on staying at Barca. (Mundo Deportivo)

Ajax forward David Neres is attracting interest from Atletico Madrid. The 22-year-old Brazilian, who impressed during the Dutch club’s run to the Champions League semi-final, is one of the key candidates to bolster Atleti’s attack in the event of Griezmann’s departure. (AS)

Germany

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri has emerged as a top target for Bayern Munich. The 22-year-old, who has also attracted interest from Manchester City, has a £61.8m release clause in his contract. Bayern have also made contact with City over a move for winger Leroy Sane. (Kicker)

Rodri has enjoyed a strong first season at the Wanda Metropolitano since joining from Villarreal

Bayern, however, are not interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Ante Rebic. (Kicker)

France

Real Madrid will make an ambitious attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe this summer. The Ligue 1 champions moved to shut down recent rumours surrounding the 20-year-old but that has not deterred Real. Mbappe was recently named Ligue 1 Player of the Year after scoring 32 goals in 28 games to help PSG retain the title. (Paris United)