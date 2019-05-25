Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid? - European Paper Talk

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos could leave the club this summer

Our friends at Football Whispers have rounded up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent…

Spain

Sergio Ramos could leave Real Madrid this summer after he is believed to have fallen out with Florentino Perez following their defeat to Ajax in the Champions League. Manchester United have enquired as to his availability as they continue to search for a centre-back. (Marca)

If Ramos leaves the Bernabeu, Virgil van Dijk is the first defender on Real Madrid's list to replace the Spaniard. Kalidou Koulibaly, Matthijs de Ligt and Jose Maria Gimenez are also on their radar. (AS)

Giovani Lo Celso is key to Real Madrid landing Christian Eriksen this summer. The Real Betis midfielder is deemed as the man to replace the Dane at Tottenham, with the Spanish club willing to sell for around €60m (£59.9m).

Up to 16 players, who are currently contracted to Real Madrid, could be set to leave the club this summer. Gareth Bale is the most high profile, with Zinedine Zidane making it clear the Welshman is not part of his future plans. Keylor Navas, Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente, Martin Odegaard and others are all free to move clubs. (Sport)

Italy

Maurizio Sarri ahead has been linked with a move back to Italy

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is the favourite to become the new manager at Juventus and he hopes to build his side around Miralem Pjanic, Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain, with Paul Pogba and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic his top two transfer targets. (Tuttosport)

Napoli have been given the green light to begin negotiations over the signing of €30m-rated Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier. President Aurelio De Laurentiis has given the deal his blessing and they will make their move after the Champions League final. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Although he already announced he was leaving Roma at the end of the season, midfielder Daniele De Rossi is considering retirement rather than moving to a new club. The captain will play his last match for Roma on Sunday when they take on Parma at the Stadio Olimpico. (Corriere dello Sport)

France

Radamel Falcao has played his last game for Monaco. The Colombian striker is wanted by Atletico Madrid and Valencia, with Jorge Mendes' relationship with the owner of the former key in any move to the Mestalla. He also has offers from China, but a return to La Liga is the most appealing option to the striker. (L'Equipe)