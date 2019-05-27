Former Brazilian football president Marco Polo Del Nero has life ban upheld by FIFA

Marco Polo Del Nero was banned from all football-related activities in 2018

Former Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Marco Polo Del Nero has lost his appeal against a life ban for bribery and corruption.

The FIFA Appeal Committee confirmed on Monday that it would uphold the decision taken by FIFA's independent Ethics Committee to ban the 78-year-old Brazilian from all football-related activities and order him to pay a fine of one million Swiss francs (£785,000).

An investigation into Del Nero revealed he had received bribes in exchange for awarding media and marketing contracts for various tournaments, including the Copa America, Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

Del Nero was suspended for 90 days in December 2017 while the investigation was underway, before being banned in April 2018.

The Brazilian had previously been charged by American authorities in 2015 over allegations of money laundering.

The FIFA Appeal committee confirmed that Del Nero was guilty of infringements of several articles on the FIFA Code of Ethics, including bribery and corruption, offering and accepting gifts, conflicts of interest and loyalty.