Euro paper talk: Atletico Madrid line up move for Benfica's Joao Felix

Atleti are reportedly lining up Benfica star Felix to replacE Griezmann

The 2018/19 season is almost over and that means clubs across Europe will have their attention firmly on the transfer market in the weeks ahead.

With the window open, teams can complete signings to strengthen their squads. So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Sergio Ramos won't be allowed to leave Real Madrid on a free transfer. The defender asked president Florentino Perez to release him from his contract in order to secure a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League but the request was turned down. (El Transistor)

Benfica star Joao Felix is Atletico Madrid's first-choice target to replace Antoine Griezmann, who is expected to join Barcelona this summer. The Portuguese international is wanted by a number of clubs across Europe and will cost around £100m. (Marca)

Edinson Cavani is keen on a move to Atletico Madrid but the La Liga side will only move for the Uruguayan striker if they decide to offload Diego Costa, who has struggled since his return to the club from Chelsea. (Cadena Ser)

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are expected to submit bids for Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso. The centre-back has a £35m buyout clause in his contract and has also attracted interest from Arsenal. (AS)

Barcelona are weighing up a move for Wolfsburg defender Jerome Roussillon. The 26-year-old full-back has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo)

Roberto Martinez is the leading candidate to take over at Barcelona if Ernesto Valverde departs this summer. (RAC1)

Italy

Gennaro Gattuso has announced he will leave AC Milan after he failed to guide the club into the Champions League. "Deciding to leave the Milan bench isn't easy, but it's a decision I had to make," he said. (Various)

Torino will exercise their £9m option to sign Chelsea full-back Ola Aina permanently. The 22-year-old has impressed on loan for the Turin-based club, making 32 appearances in all competitions. (Sky Sport Italia)

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri remains Juventus' primary candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri. The Bianconeri want a coach who will implement an expansive style and are also keeping tabs on Mauricio Pochettino's situation at Tottenham. (Tuttosport)

Juventus will launch a move for Real Madrid star Isco this summer in a bid to add more creativity to their side. The Spaniard has previously been linked with a move to Turin and could be sacrificed by the La Liga giants to make room for Eden Hazard. (Tuttosport)

France

Marcus Thuram met with representatives of Borussia Dortmund on Monday to discuss a potential switch to the German club from Guingamp. The son of World Cup winner Lilian is also wanted by Arsenal while Lyon and Marseille are interested. (L'Equipe)

Lyon have turned down three bids for Ferland Mendy. Real Madrid and Barcelona both submitted offers for the full-back while the third was made by an Italian side, either Juventus of Napoli. (L'Equipe)

Julian Draxler will be allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer for £30m and has attracted interest from Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan. (France Football)

Andre Villas-Boas has agreed a deal to manage Marseille. The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss has been out of work since leaving Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG in November 2017. (France Football)

Germany

Dortmund do not plan to incorporate Alexander Isak into their first team next season despite his excellent spell on loan at Willem II. Isak struck 13 goals and claimed seven assists in 16 Eredivisie games and has attracted interest from Barcelona and Chelsea. (Kicker)

Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic is open to a move to the Premier League or Serie A this summer. "The Bundesliga is very demanding but after the games against Chelsea or Inter Milan, I had the feeling I could feel even better in the Premier League or Serie A." (Die Welt)