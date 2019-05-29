UEFA suggests temporary substitutions in call for concussion protocol to be updated

Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen leaves the field after sustaining a head injury

UEFA has requested a review of the current concussion protocol, asking FIFA and IFAB to consider changes to football’s rules in an effort to stop concussed players returning to the pitch.

UEFA's current concussion procedure states that the referee must stop the game in the case of a suspected concussion, but gives only three minutes for medical staff to determine whether a player is fit to continue.

This differs from the FA's guidelines, which state that a player may not play on if there is any suspicion of concussion.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said an update to the procedure, which has been in place since September 2014, is required.

Ceferin said: "The health of players is of utmost importance and I strongly believe that the current regulations on concussion need updating to protect both the players and the doctors and to ensure appropriate diagnosis can be made without disadvantaging the teams affected."

Jan Vertonghen was allowed to return to the field during Tottenham's Champions League semi-final first leg defeat to Ajax earlier this month, but appeared to collapse moments later.

Tests showed that the Belgian did not in fact suffer a concussion, but the incident still led to widespread calls for the rules to be reassessed.

The worldwide players' union FIFPro suggested independent doctors assist club doctors and temporary substitutions be introduced to allow for longer assessment periods.

UEFA today said that taking pressure off medical staff was at the heart of its request for law changes, with substitutions an option it tabled.