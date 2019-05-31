Joey Barton: Fleetwood aware of 'fight' reports during head coach's stag do

Joey Barton was on his stag do in Newquay

Fleetwood are aware of reports that head coach Joey Barton was involved in a fight while on his stag do in Newquay last weekend, Sky Sports News understands.

The League One side are understood to have spoken to the former Manchester City and England midfielder after footage emerged in a national newspaper of a brawl on a beach in the Cornish town.

Devon and Cornwall Police are also understood to be aware of the incident, which is believed to have taken place on Sunday.

It is understood that no other members of Fleetwood's staff were on the stag do with Barton, who gets married next week.

Barton led the club to a mid-table finish in League One during his first season in management.