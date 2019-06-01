European Paper Talk: Mauro Icardi swap deal for Paulo Dybala on the cards

Mauro Icardi looks set to leave Inter Milan

Italy

Juventus and Inter Milan are in talks to do a swap deal for Mauro Icardi and Paulo Dybala. Inter may have competition for Dybala in the shape of Bayern Munich, though, who reportedly launched an €80m (£71m) bid for the attacker earlier in the week. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter chief executive Giuseppe Marotta also wants to bring Aleksandar Kolarov to the San Siro, with new manager Antonio Conte a fan of the left-back. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Paolo Maldini is prepared to step into the sporting director role of AC Milan after the recent departure of Leonardo. If he accepts, he will push for current Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo to be the man to replace Gennaro Gattuso. (Corriere dello Sport)

Gattuso, meanwhile, has revealed that he made his decision to leave Milan back in April, and would have left regardless of Champions League qualification, which the Rossoneri failed to achieve. (Mediaset)

Portugal

Manchester United are set to bid over £100m for Benfica's Joao Felix. The 19-year-old scored 15 goals and got seven assists in 26 league appearances this season, and is also strongly linked to Manchester City. (Correio da Manha)

Spain

Real Madrid have ended their pursuit of Felix in order to concentrate on securing the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea. (Marca)

Barcelona will go to Paris Saint-Germain to bring back Neymar if the French club are willing to make him available in the transfer market. (Mundo Deportivo)

France

Lille have found a replacement for 24-year-old Nicolas Pepe, which could pave the way for the winger to make a big move elsewhere. Charleroi winger Victor Osimhen has been identified, although Lille are still weighing up a move for Watford's Dodi Lukebakio. (Voix du Nord)

Everton have opened talks with Lyon to potentially sign 23-year-old attacker Bertrand Traore. The Burkina Faso international scored seven goals and got two assists in 34 league appearances this season. (L'Equipe)

Germany

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre has a long list of players who are not in his plans, including Raphael Guerreiro, Omer Toprak, Andre Schurrle, Sebastian Rode, and Shinji Kagawa. (Bild)

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has said that he doesn't want to see a change to the Champions League format or a European Super League. The 63-year-old said that talk of changes were about money and that it was teams from smaller nations pushing for changes, with "the five big European leagues seeming to be satisfied with the current model". (Der Spiegel)