Women's World Cup: England should beware tougher Scotland

Fara Williams, England's most-capped player, expects a different and motivated Scotland to turn up against England in the World Cup in Nice

Fara Williams has warned her England team-mates not to underestimate Scotland when they meet on Sunday in Nice in the Fifa Women's World Cup.

England thrashed Scotland 6-0 in both teams' opening match at the Women's European Championship in Holland in 2017 and by the luck of the draw, the two teams meet in their first match in this year's World Cup.

Williams, England's most-capped player with 170 appearances, says England should expect to face a tougher Scotland side that has improved significantly since that match and will have key players at the World Cup that weren't available two years ago.

She told the Sky Sports Women's World Cup podcast: "Scotland are definitely in a better place than they were two years ago.

Jodie Taylor scored a hat-trick against Scotland during the UEFA Women's Euro 2017

"I've watched a couple of their recent games, they beat Brazil 1-0 and were fantastic in that game. I watched them against Jamaica last week and they won that game 3-2. It was a difficult game for them. Jamaica caused them a few problems but they found a way to win.

"Kim Little, the likes of Erin Cuthbert, they've got Caroline Weir, they've got some fantastic players in their team."

Erin Cuthbert is one of the players that Fara Williams thinks could cause England problems in the World Cup

Williams, who was left out of Phil Neville's squad for France 2019, also thinks the memories of that night in Utrecht will serve as a motivation for Scotland's women as they play in only their second major tournament.

"They're certainly going to want to change what happened two years ago and they're not going to want to come out in that game and be defeated 6-0 like they were in the Euros," she said.

"They are certainly a different team, with a different drive and a different motivation going into this World Cup.

"That was their first time qualifying for a major tournament, so for them to have that defeat, it was painful but there were key players missing that that will be present in this tournament.

"(Manager) Shelley Kerr has done a fantastic job with them and they look strong.

"I think they're definitely come into this tournament more prepared more focused and a better team than they were."