Queen's Birthday Honours: David Gill receives CBE, Chris Ramsey awarded MBE

David Gill left Manchester United in 2013

David Gill received a CBE and Chris Ramsey was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Former Manchester United chief executive and Football Association vice-chairman Gill spent 10 years in his role at Old Trafford, overseeing the arrivals of the likes of Wayne Rooney and the Glazer family before departing in 2013 - the same year Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager.

The 61-year-old went on to become FIFA vice-chairman under former President Sepp Blatter. He was a staunch critic of the controversial figure, and boycotted Blatter's inauguration for a fifth term in charge.

Ramsay, who has played and coached in every division of the football league, has been a champion for British black and minority ethnic coaches and he said he hopes his award will "open doors for other people".

Chris Ramsey was awarded an MBE for services to football and diversity in sport

Philip Brook, the outgoing chairman of the All England Club has also been awarded a CBE while Scotland cricket captain Kyle Coetzer has been rewarded for his services to the sport with an MBE.

Sporting recipients of OBEs include 17-time world bowls champion Tony Allcock, who received an MBE 30 years ago, and former rugby player and hurdler Nigel Walker, in respect of his role as national director of the English Institute of Sport.

Snooker commentator Clive Everton, who has edited the magazine Snooker Scene since 1971, receives an MBE alongside golf broadcaster Ken Brown and the former world marathon record holder, Steve Jones.