Euro papers: Atletico Madrid want Edinson Cavani to replace Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann could move to PSG with Edinson Cavani heading the other way

International football has taken centre stage this week but clubs across Europe are working hard on improving their squads with the transfer window now in full swing.

So we asked our friends at Football Whispers to round-up all the latest news and gossip from across the continent.

Spain

Antoine Griezmann has reached an agreement to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The French forward was expected to leave Atletico Madrid for Barcelona but has opted to move to the French capital. (Sport)

Atletico, meanwhile, want to replace Griezmann with Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan is open to a switch to Madrid and could be used as a makeweight in PSG's move for the World Cup-winner. (Sport)

Gareth Bale has informed the Real Madrid board that he intends to see out the remainder of his contract, which runs until 2022. The Wales international, who is out of favour under coach Zinedine Zidane, was widely expected to be sold this summer. (AS)

Real Madrid have set an asking price of £45m on Mateo Kovacic. Chelsea are not willing to match that figure but Inter Milan are interested in the Croatian midfielder. (AS)

Mateo Kovacic in action for Chelsea during his loan spell last season

The future of Marcelo at Real Madrid is in doubt with Los Blancos set to complete a £45m deal for Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy. The Brazilian has been told he will not be a guaranteed starter next term and could depart for a new challenge. (Marca)

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen says no decision has been made over his future. "I still have not considered anything," the Dutchman, who announced his desire to leave the Camp Nou last month, said while on international duty. (Marca)

Italy

Juventus are prepared to sacrifice £8m Chelsea owe the club for Gonzalo Higuain in order to clinch the services of Maurizio Sarri. The Blues have no intention of signing the Argentinian permanently this summer and have instead moved on to other targets. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates scoring against Burnley

AC Milan are prepared to sell Suso to Atletico Madrid for £35m as they attempt to balance their books by the end of this month. The Rossoneri are in the middle of an appeal against Financial Fair Play violations. (Corriere dello Sport)

Inter are hopeful of securing the double signing of Roma's Edin Dzeko and Aleksandar Kolarov. Both players are in the final year of their respective contracts with the Giallorossi and Inter will offer £9m plus 19-year-old striker Davide Merola. (Corriere dello Sport)

France

Tiemoue Bakayoko will stay at Chelsea this summer. The midfielder spent last season on loan at AC Milan but his brother and agent Abdoulaye said: "Interesting clubs have inquired but we give priority to Chelsea. We know there is the Champions League and we are looking for stability. Tiemoue has decided to stay." (L'Equipe)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko arrived from Monaco for £40m in 2017

Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt could be set to lose Ante Rebic with Inter Milan interested in the Croatian. The Bundesliga side have already lost Luka Jovic to Real Madrid while Sebastien Haller is on Manchester United's radar. (Bild)

Portugal

Manchester City will offer Benfica forward Joao Felix a £5.5m-a-year contract The Premier League champions are one of several big clubs interested in signing the teenager, who has played for Portugal in this summer's Nations League. (Record)