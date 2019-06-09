Women's World Cup round-up: Italy stun Australia as Cristiane treble spoils Jamaica debut

Italy celebrate after scoring a late winner against Australia at the Women's World Cup

Barbara Bonansea's stoppage-time winner caused a big Women's World Cup upset on Sunday as Italy beat Australia 2-1 in Group C, while Cristiane scored a hat-trick for Brazil to spoil Jamaica's Women's World Cup debut.

Australia captain Sam Kerr, playing in her third World Cup, scored her first-ever goal in the tournament in the 22nd minute.

After being brought down by Italy's Sara Gama, the NWSL and W-League top goal scorer slotted home after her penalty was initially saved by Laura Giulani. Celebrating in style, the forward punched the corner flag in tribute to Aussie legend Tim Cahill.

Tim Cahill tweeted he was 'loving' Sam Kerr's celebration

The Matildas headed in at half-time ahead as VAR ruled out Bonansea's opener for offside early on.

But Italy continued to push on and grabbed an equaliser in the 56th minute through Bonansea again. The Juventus player's equaliser was 15th-ranked Italy's first World Cup goal in 20 years after being absent from the tournament since 1999.

As the final whistle edged closer, Bonansea got past Australian captain Sam Kerr with a header that caught goalkeeper Lydia Williams off guard in the fifth minute of stoppage time to seal the win for Italy.

The win sees Italy sit in second in Group C, with Brazil in first place after putting three past Jamaica earlier that day.

Cristiane scored all three goals for Brazil as they spoiled Jamaica's Women's World Cup debut.

Brazilian veteran Cristiane scored Brazil's first World Cup hat-trick in 20 years.

The veteran forward's goal in the 64th minute for the hat trick came on a free kick that curled just under the crossbar. She also scored in the 15th and 50th minutes for the Brazilians, who were playing without star Marta who was ruled out with a thigh injury.

Brazil will look to keep their momentum as they face the Matildas on June 13, before Jamaica and Italy face off in Reims on June 14.

England also won their opening Women's World Cup game as they beat Scotland 2-1 in Nice.