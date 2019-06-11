Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba insists he's 'judged differently'

Paul Pogba has faced heavy criticism during his second spell at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has dismissed criticism of his body language and haircut after insisting that he is "judged differently" to other footballers.

The 26-year-old has faced criticism for his performances since returning to Manchester United in 2016, with the club having finished sixth in the Premier League in two of his three seasons.

Pogba played a key role as France won the World Cup last summer, and believes his performance in Russia validates his approach to the sport.

"I always play like that and, thank God, I won the World Cup like that," Pogba told The Times.

"Body language, haircut, all these things is just to speak.

"Since I was a kid I play like this. It's not a problem when we win. Only when we lose or if I have a bad performance it becomes a problem."

Despite Pogba having scored 13 goals in 35 Premier League appearances for United last season, many have suggested he is a part of a toxic atmosphere in the Old Trafford dressing room, and that the club would be better off parting ways with him this summer.

Pogba believes the then-world record transfer fee of almost £89m that he joined for led to unreasonable expectations.

"I become another player because of the transfer," Pogba said.

"Because it was the biggest transfer of history at the time, you get judged differently.

"You expect more because of the price tag. A good game becomes a normal game, a top game will be a good game."