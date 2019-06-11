Phil Neville is 'a great personality' who 'really drives the team', says England Women's Keira Walsh

England midfielder Keira Walsh has explained how manager Phil Neville's relentless approach is benefiting the Lionesses World Cup chances.

After a promising first-half display, England just about held on for a 2-1 victory over Scotland in their tournament opener on Sunday, leaving both players and manager to reflect on what had gone wrong after the break.

After consulting his coaching staff, Neville gathered his players on the pitch at full time to provide some immediate feedback on their performance in the hope of avoiding a repeat against Argentina on Friday.

Keira Walsh started England's tournament-opening victory over Scotland on Sunday

"Most people know Phil Neville by now," Walsh told Sky Sports News on Tuesday. "He's never satisfied with any performance.

"He kind of just told us what he wasn't happy with and I think as players we already knew that when we came off the second half wasn't what we wanted it to be like. But I think the main thing was that we got the result and three points in the first game puts us in a good position in the group.

"We reviewed the game and spoke about the areas we need to improve in and hopefully we can take that into the Argentina game."

Walsh, who has developed into a key member of England's squad, played the entire match in Nice on her World Cup debut.

Neville took over as England Women's manager in January 2018

The 22-year-old Manchester City midfielder believes Neville's intense approach is suited to her needs, particularly at this stage of her career.

"On a personal level I quite like being told what I'm not doing well," Walsh said. "That lets you know what you need to be improving on and most of the time I can't hear him anyway.

"I'm sure some of the players who are closer to the touchline probably just want him to calm down a little bit but he's a great personality and he really drives the team.

"He knows what it takes to get to the top. He's been at the top as a player for I don't know how many years, so the players really do listen to what he's saying whether it's positive or negative and every individual tries to improve that in their next performance."