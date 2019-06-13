Juventus could be in for Paul Pogba if Mino Raiola Italy ban is lifted

Could Paul Pogba be on his way back to Juventus?

The chances of Paul Pogba leaving Manchester United and returning to Juventus could receive a boost on Thursday as agent Mino Raiola appeals his Italy work ban.

Raiola's lawyers are confident they can overturn the three-month ban imposed by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) when they appear before the country's Federal Court of Appeal (C.F.A.) in Rome.

They feel Raiola has been unfairly targeted for his repeated criticism of the Italian Federation in the past.

CAS suspended Mino Raiola's worldwide ban on Wednesday

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne froze a worldwide FIFA ban on Raiola on Wednesday as they processed his appeal.

Victory in the Rome courts will allow the 51-year old to continue discussions over the futures of Pogba and the highly-sought after Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt.

Real Madrid are also known to be keen on the 26-year old World Cup winner, who joined United for £89m in 2016.