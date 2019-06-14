England stay fourth in FIFA rankings after Nations League finals

England have remained fourth in the latest FIFA rankings

England have stayed fourth in the latest edition of the FIFA rankings after finishing third at the Nations League finals.

Gareth Southgate's team lost 3-1 in the semi-finals against the Netherlands before going on to beat Switzerland on penalties.

Hosts Portugal, who went on to win the tournament, are up to 5th in the rankings - their highest position since September 2017.

Belgium continue to lead the way after European Qualifier victories against Kazakhstan and Scotland, while France and Brazil complete the top three.

Wales have dropped out of the top twenty for the first time in over a year after losing back-to-back matches against Croatia and Hungary. Ryan Giggs' side have fallen four places to 23rd.

Northern Ireland's good form is rewarded with a rise of five places to 28th. Their wins over Estonia and Belarus have seen them overtake the Republic of Ireland who drop three places to 32nd.

Scotland have also fallen down the rankings, despite Steve Clarke winning his first match in charge 2-1 against Cyprus. They have moved down one place to 45th.

Latest FIFA rankings:

1. Belgium

2. France

3. Brazil

4. England

5. Portugal

6. Croatia

7. Spain

8. Uruguay

9. Switzerland

10. Denmark

Selected others:

23. Wales

28. Northern Ireland

32. Republic of Ireland

45. Scotland