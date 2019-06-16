European Paper Talk: Philippe Coutinho part of Barcelona clearout

It's already been a big summer of transfers thanks to Real Madrid's £300m splurge - and Europe's top clubs show no signs of stopping.

Football Whispers have scoured the day's European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Spain

Barcelona will let 10 players leave this summer - if their valuations are met. Philippe Coutinho is already a peripheral figure but Barca expect more than £89.23m for the Brazilian. Back-up goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen is available at £26.77m and Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic - linked with Manchester United - can also leave, though coach Ernesto Valverde is reluctant to sell him.

Full-back Nelson Semedo has asked to leave Barca amid interest from Atletico Madrid, while Malcom's agent will begin talks about his client's future. Denis Suarez and Rafinha are not in Valverde's plans and Andre Gomes has an agreement with Everton after impressing on loan last season. Finally, youngsters Marc Cucurella and Sergi Palencia will be sold. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, who is a target for Real Madrid this summer, is prepared to go on strike to force through a switch to the 13-time European champions. (ABC)

Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta and coach Diego Simeone are planning a major overhaul of the playing staff this summer which will put stalwarts Diego Costa, Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey, Stefan Savic and Angel Correa at risk. (AS)

After seeing a loan offer for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez knocked back, Valencia will attempt to make a satisfactory cash offer. Valencia hope to get the former Arsenal loanee signed ahead of pre-season to integrate him as quickly as possible. (AS)

Italy

Roma icon Francesco Totti is set to end his 30-year association with his boyhood club in what has been described as a 'divorce'. Totti has spent the best part of three decades with the Giallorossi and the full reasons of his exit will be laid out on Monday. (Il Gazzettino)

Former Inter captain Mauro Icardi wants to take his club to court over allegations of bullying. The Argentine was replaced as captain by Samir Handanovic at the start of the year and was used sparingly in the final weeks of the season after a period of self-imposed exile. Icardi and his wife/agent, Wanda Nara, hope to dissolve his contract early and receive and exit payment of £98.16m. (La Stampa)

Juventus will use out-of-favour striker Gonzalo Higuain or back-up keeper Mattia Perin as a makeweight in a deal to sign Roma wonderkid Nicolo Zaniolo, who has shone on his breakout season in Serie A. (Tuttosport)

Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko, who spent last season on loan at AC Milan, says he wants to play for French giants Paris Saint-Germain with a return to Italy unlikely. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli will turn to Roma defender Kostas Manolas as a replacement for Villarreal-bound Raul Albiol. The Greek international's £33.9m release clause makes Manolas attainable. (Tuttomercato)

Portugal

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes has emerged as an option for Atletico Madrid this summer with the La Liga club offered £44.62m plus £8.92m in variables for the 24-year-old. (Marca)

Belgium

Crystal Palace have contacted Serie A side Atalanta about a potential deal for their Belgian midfielder Timothy Castange. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

