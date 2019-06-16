Women's World Cup: Sweden into last 16 after Thailand win

Lina Hurtig celebrates her goal for Sweden Women

Sweden made it to the last 16 of the Women's World Cup on Sunday with a 5-1 win against Thailand.

They produced a breathtaking display of attacking football in Nice with Thailand - coming off a record 13-0 loss to the USA in their Group F opener - conceding twice in the opening 20 minutes as they struggled to win aerial battles against a much taller Swedish team

Centre-back Linda Sembrant broke the deadlock for Sweden with a thumping header off an Elin Rubensson free kick, before midfielder Kosovare Asllani pounced on a rebound to double their lead.

Fridolina Rolfo hammered in a third from outside the box as Sweden finished with three goals in the first half of a World Cup match for the first time since a third-place playoff win over Germany in 1991.

Forward Lina Hurtig and Rubensson scored in the second half to add gloss to the scoreline, while forward Kanjana Sungngoen pulled one back for Thailand in the closing stages.

Thailand Women suffered another big defeat at the Women's World Cup, but did find the net

It was a much-improved display from Sweden, who peppered the Thailand goal with 34 attempts after they had laboured to a 2-0 victory over Chile in their opening match.

Opta stats