Women's World Cup: Sweden into last 16 after Thailand win
Last Updated: 16/06/19 4:58pm
Sweden made it to the last 16 of the Women's World Cup on Sunday with a 5-1 win against Thailand.
They produced a breathtaking display of attacking football in Nice with Thailand - coming off a record 13-0 loss to the USA in their Group F opener - conceding twice in the opening 20 minutes as they struggled to win aerial battles against a much taller Swedish team
Centre-back Linda Sembrant broke the deadlock for Sweden with a thumping header off an Elin Rubensson free kick, before midfielder Kosovare Asllani pounced on a rebound to double their lead.
Fridolina Rolfo hammered in a third from outside the box as Sweden finished with three goals in the first half of a World Cup match for the first time since a third-place playoff win over Germany in 1991.
Forward Lina Hurtig and Rubensson scored in the second half to add gloss to the scoreline, while forward Kanjana Sungngoen pulled one back for Thailand in the closing stages.
It was a much-improved display from Sweden, who peppered the Thailand goal with 34 attempts after they had laboured to a 2-0 victory over Chile in their opening match.
Opta stats
- Sweden have progressed past the group stages in seven of their eight appearances at the Women's World Cup, failing only in 2007.
- No team has conceded more goals in a single edition of the Women's World Cup than the 18 Thailand have shipped so far this year (Argentina in 2007 also conceded 18).
- This was just the second time Sweden scored 5+ goals in a Women's World Cup match, and the first time since 1991 when they beat Japan 8-0 in the group stage.
- Thailand have faced 75 shots (32 on target) in their two Women's World Cup games this year, while mustering only seven in response (five on target).
- Linda Sembrant's opener for Sweden was the earliest goal scored at this year's Women's World Cup so far (5:24), while Elin Rubensson's penalty was the latest