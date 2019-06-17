Euro paper talk: Manchester United ponder move for Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho

Man Utd may try to sign Coutinho if they lose Pogba to Real

It's already been a big summer of transfers thanks to Real Madrid £300m splurge and Europe's top clubs show no signs of stopping.

Spain

Real Madrid hope to secure the signing of Paul Pogba before the midfielder returns for pre-season training with Manchester United on July 1. The France international admitted he is open to a new challenge over the weekend. (Marca)

United will consider a move for Ivan Rakitic and may also attempt to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona if they lose Pogba to Real Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are in no rush to complete a deal for Antoine Griezmann, especially as there are concerns from within the dressing room about the French star's suitability. Atletico Madrid want the move completed so they can launch a bid for Benfica's Joao Felix. (Sport)

France

Paris Saint-Germain will allow Neymar to leave this summer. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to change the "superstar" culture in the dressing room and as such would sanction the Brazilian's sale for around £200m. (L'Equipe)

However, new sporting director Leonardo has no intention of letting Neymar leave the club and the 27-year-old will not push for a move away from the Parc des Princes. (RMC)

Arsenal have agreed a five-year contract with defender William Saliba and are prepared to let the 18-year-old remain at St Etienne on loan for the 2019/20 season. (Foot Mercato)

Everton have held talks with Porto winger Yacine Brahimi, whose contract with the Portuguese club expires at the end of the month. (Goal France)

Paris FC have rejected two bids for striker Silas Wamangituka, who has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer. (RMC)

Italy

WIth Maurizio Sarri's appointment as Juventus head coach confirmed, the club is prepared to launch moves for Pogba, Mauro Icardi, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Federico Chiesa. (Corriere dello Sport)

Napoli duo Amadou Diawara and Dries Mertens are wanted by Roma. Diawara has struggled for regular game time under Carlo Ancelotti while Mertens is out of contract in 2020. (Corriere dello Sport)

Arsenal will not entertain any offer for Lucas Torreira from AC Milan. Incoming Rossoneri boss Marco Giampaolo worked with the Uruguayan at Sampdoria and hoped to bring the midfielder to San Siro. (Sky Sport Italia)

Inter will offer Cagliari a deal worth £45m for midfielder Nicolo Barella. The Nerazzurri will also be willing to send Federico Dimarco and Alessandro Bastoni on loan. (Sky Sport Italia)

Germany

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane and Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri remain Bayern Munich's first-choice summer targets. The signing of Rodri would enable Javi Martinez to provide cover at centre-back with Jerome Boateng's future uncertain. (Kicker)

Sane will speak to Pep Guardiola about his future at the Etihad. The 23-year-old has two years left on his deal and will push for a move to Bayern if City are unwilling to extend that. (Kicker)

Thomas Muller has turned down a £22m-a-year offer from an unnamed Chinese Super League club in order to remain at Bayern. (Kicker)

No club has yet to move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner. The German international is out of contract next summer and has been linked with both Bayern Munich and Liverpool. (Kicker)

There have been no official talks between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund regarding Mats Hummels. The 30-year-old centre-back wants to return to BVB this summer but reports over a deal being agreed are premature. (Der Spiegel)

Turkey

Liverpool are interested in Besiktas midfielder Dorukhan Tokoz. The Turkish club have already rejected a bid from Udinese for the 23-year-old, who would add depth to Jurgen Klopp's squad. (Fotomac)