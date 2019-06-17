England failed to match expectation in World Cup so far, says Toni Duggan

Toni Duggan admits England "have not hit the heights they expected" in the World Cup so far, but hopes the Lionesses can finish their group with a 100 per cent record by beating Japan on Wednesday.

England, one of the favourites for this summer's tournament in France, have scraped wins against Scotland and Argentina in Group D, ensuring their place in the last 16.

Barcelona forward Duggan, who has missed the opening games with injury, believes England have more to give in the tournament, but has taken positives from their first two games.

"We know that we probably haven't hit the heights we expected to in the first games, which is normal," Duggan told Sky Sports News.

"There is a lot more to come from us. I think if you can win when you're not at your best then that's a positive sign.

"We want to go into this game and we want to win. I think three games from three in the group stages to win them all is really important for us and our standards.

"There was a big build-up to this World Cup, we've got a lot of girls making their debut in the World Cup, but if you look at the performances in patches - the first-half against Scotland I thought we were unbelievable.

Phil Neville has led England to two wins from two at the World Cup

"Argentina showed how good they were in defence against Japan - they were a top, top team - so the fact we came away with the three points was important."

Speaking about her struggles with fitness, Duggan added: "It's been a difficult couple of weeks.

"I came into the tournament feeling good off the back of the Champions League and a long season and then got a niggle as soon as we landed.

"I was really gutted and disappointed, but the girls have got two wins under their belt so I'm really happy to support them and come back in a good position."