Michel Platini arrested over awarding of World Cup 2022 to Qatar

Michel Platini captained France to European Cup success in 1984

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged corruption relating to the decision to award Qatar the 2022 World Cup, according to reports.

He was taken into custody in Nanterre, Paris, on Tuesday morning.

Platini, who was UEFA president between 2007 and 2015, is currently serving a four-year ban from football after he was found guilty of receiving a "disloyal payment" from ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

Qatar controversially won the rights to host the 2022 World Cup nearly a decade ago, in December 2010.

According to French news site Mediapart, the former secretary general of the Elysee, Claude Gueant, has also been taken in for questioning but has not been arrested.

