European Paper Talk: Atletico Madrid weigh up move for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka

Spain

Barcelona want to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain and could strike a deal which includes Antoine Griezmann joining the Ligue 1 club instead of completing his anticipated move to the Camp Nou this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Neymar is keen to return to the La Liga champions and sent a message to Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi which read: "I do not want to play any longer with PSG. I want to go back to my house, where I should never have left." (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona will not have a clear run at Neymar, however. Real Madrid will pursue the Brazilian and are prepared to offer Casemiro to PSG as a makeweight in any deal. (Marca)

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt has turned down Barcelona and is now set to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain, although Juventus and Bayern Munich remain interested in the 19-year-old. (Cadena Ser)

Joao Felix has undergone a medical and signed a contract with Atletico Madrid ahead of his anticipated move from Benfica. Atleti are expected to trigger the 19-year-old's £102m buyout clause in the coming days. (Onda Cero)

Atletico Madrid will launch a move for Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka if they are unable to strike a deal with Real Madrid for Marcos Llorente. (AS)

Spanish international Rodri wants to leave Atletico Madrid because he doesn't believe he can win trophies with the club. Manchester City are front of the queue to sign the 22-year-old midfielder, who has a £62m buyout clause. (AS)

Italy

Manchester City have launched an £85m move for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly. The Premier League champions want to sign the Senegal international as a replacement for Vincent Kompany. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United are ready to launch a move for Napoli right-back Elseid Hysaj. The Partenopei will firm up their interest in Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier if they lose the Albanian. (Sky Sport Italia)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba now favours a return to Juventus over a move to Real Madrid. However, the Serie A club will find it difficult to match United's £130m valuation. (Sky Sport Italia)

AC Milan have made an approach for Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak. The 19-year-old centre-back is also wanted by West Ham United and Bayern Munich. (Sky Sport Italia)

Germany

A move to Bayern Munich remains an option for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, but the Blues hope the arrival of Frank Lampard will convince the 18-year-old to sign a new long-term contract. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a contract with Mats Hummels and are willing to pay £17m to sign the Bayern Munich centre-back. However, the Bundesliga champions want around £25m for the German international. (Sport Bild)

Eintracht Frankfurt are favorites to sign Max Kruse from Werder Bremen after Liverpool dropped their interest in the experienced forward. (Sport Bild)

France

Representatives from Paris Saint-Germain have held talks with Juventus winger Douglas Costa over a potential move to the Parc des Princes. The 28-year-old Brazilian could be signed should Neymar depart. (France Football)

Arsenal are interested in PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe, who could be available for transfer if the Ligue 1 giants complete a deal for de Ligt. (Soccerlink)

Holland

PSV manager Mark van Bommel has confirmed the club have made an offer to re-sign Arjen Robben. "It's very simple, he's the one who has to make the decision. He knows that we would love to have him here. We have to give him time." (Voetbalzone)