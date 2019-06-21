European Paper Talk: 'Desperate' Paul Pogba phones Maurizio Sarri at Juventus

A look at the big transfer stories doing the rounds in Europe, courtesy of our friends at Football Whispers…

Italy

Paul Pogba is desperate to return to Juventus and has underlined his desire to move back to Turin by phoning new coach Maurizio Sarri. (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid have rejected a loan offer from Napoli for James Rodriguez. Napoli had offered €10m (£8.91m) for the duration of the loan and a €40m (£35.62m) compulsory purchase option, but Real want, and need, the cash now. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan would like to bring Real Madrid outcast Dani Ceballos to San Siro this summer, but the €40m (£35.62m) asking price is beyond their reach, meaning they will try to loan the Spaniard instead. (Tuttomercato)

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku has decided to sign for Inter and agreed personal terms with the Nerazzurri, leaving only a transfer fee to be agreed. However, United will demand €80m (£71.25m) for the Belgian forward. (Gazzetto dello Sport)

Spain

Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho claims he does not know if he will stay at the Camp Nou next season. "I do not know if I'll stay with Barcelona," the Brazilian said. "Nobody knows about the future and I am currently concentrating on playing with my team." (Marca)

Real Madrid are 'increasingly confident' of offloading James Rodriguez this summer after his two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich ended. The Colombia international has already impressed at the Copa America and Real want to find a buyer for the 27-year-old. (Marca)

Neymar has no intention of playing for Paris Saint-Germain again and hopes to rejoin Barcelona in time to link up with the La Liga champions' pre-season schedule in Japan. (Sport)

Having already spent almost £300m this summer, Real will now pause their spending spree to focus on recouping funds, with up to 10 players up for sale at the Bernabeu. (Marca)

Ajax have ended their interest in Real Madrid flop Martin Odegaard but Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are now leading the chase for the Norwegian midfielder. (AS)

Germany

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri has rejected the late advances of Bayern Munich in favour of Manchester City. He will cost the Premier League champions £62m, his release clause in his contract with Atleti. (Kicker)

France

Paris Saint-Germain's search for a midfielder has seen them track Lazio's Sergej Milkinkovic-Savic for some time, but the €70m (£62.34m) price tag could prove too much. If that is the case, PSG will move for Brescia's Sandro Tonali at a more modest €30m (£26.72m). (L'Equipe)

New Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas is not concerned about the prospect of losing centre-back and reported West Ham target Boubacar Kamara this summer. Marseille will have to sell some of their star assets having missed out on European football, but the Portuguese trusts sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta to replace anyone who moves on. (L'Equipe)

Nice midfielder Wylan Cyprien is a target for Premier League clubs this summer, with Everton leading the chase for the 24-year-old. (Le10Sport)