FIFA change rule so goalkeepers will not be booked for encroachment at penalty kicks

Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander was booked for encroachment in the 3-3 draw with Argentina

FIFA say goalkeepers will no longer be cautioned for encroachment at penalty kicks during the Women's World Cup.

The International Football Association Board of Directors approved a request from FIFA for a temporary dispensation relating to Kicks from the Penalty Mark (KFPM) in Law 10 - Determining the Outcome of a Match.

Three goalkeepers have been booked for encroaching at a penalty kick during the tournament including Scotland's Lee Alexander, who saved a stoppage-time penalty which was then retaken and scored to send her country out of the tournament.

The Law currently states that "if the goalkeeper commits an offence and, as a result, the kick is retaken, the goalkeeper must be cautioned".

FIFA believes, in matches which VAR is being used, the presence of technology is an even greater deterrent to goalkeepers than a yellow card.

Both FIFA and The IFAB say, that with VAR in effect, goalkeepers may face multiple penalties and the risk of being sent off is then increased.