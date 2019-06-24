European Paper Talk: Liverpool and Man Utd to battle for Junior Firpo

Liverpool and Man Utd will go head to head for Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo

The weather in the UK is expected to hot up this week and so is the transfer market with Matthijs de Ligt's future edging closer to a resolution.

Our friends at Football Whispers have scoured the day's European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Spain

Barcelona pulled out of the race for Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt due to the extraordinary cost for the 19-year-old. They were unwilling to pay a total package of €200m (£178.48m) which would include the fee, add-ons and a salary of €12m (£10.71m) a year. (Marca)

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos will not be allowed to leave the Bernabeu for less than €50m (£44.62m) this summer. Tottenham are reportedly keen. (AS)

Premier League rivals Liverpool and Manchester United will go head-to-head for the signature of Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo. (Marca)

Real Betis are keen to sign the hero of Liverpool's run to the Champions League final, Divock Origi. The Belgian forward's contract is up next summer. (Estadio Deportivo)

Dani Alves has offered his services to old club Barcelona this summer after confirming he will leave Paris Saint-Germain. Barca, however, are not considering a move for the 36-year-old. (Marca)

Atletico Madrid have not received any offers for forward Diego Costa. Despite a bad 2018/19, which yielded just two La Liga goals from 14 starts, the Spaniard retains the faith of coach Diego Simeone. (AS)

Barcelona are considering an offer for former academy graduate Dani Olmo. The attacker is impressing at the European U21 Championships in Italy and currently plays in Croatia for Dinamo Zagreb. Bayer Leverkusen have already offered €25m (£22.3m). (Marca)

Italy

If Juventus complete a deal for De Ligt, the Dutchman would become the highest-paid player at the club behind Cristiano Ronaldo and only the second member of the squad whose salary will run into the tens of millions. (Tuttomercato)

Inter Milan have yet to meet Manchester United's valuation of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. The are currently €25m (£22.3m) short of a price the Red Devils will consider. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal are considering selling Lucas Torreira to AC Milan after the Italian club made an opening offer for the Uruguayan enforcer. (Sport Mediaset)

Roma captain Alessandro Florenzi is a target for Inter. Roma have put a €30m (£26.77m) valuation on him which would force Inter to include a player, possibly Dalbert, in the deal. (Sport Mediaset)

Defensive reinforcements are Roma's priority with Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen, who is also wanted by Arsenal, and Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj the two targets. (Il Messaggerro)

New AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini has met Real Madrid full-back Theo Hernandez, who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, in Spain. (Tuttomercato)

Germany

A deal to take Manchester City forward Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich is looking increasingly unlikely, even though the German champions are prepared to pay €90m (£80.32m) for him. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund are interested in a deal for Borussia Monchengladbach's French forward Alassane Plea. (SportBild)

France

Inter Milan have joined the race for highly-rated Lille's Nicolas Pepe with an £80m bid for the Ivorian winger. Liverpool are also thought to be keen on the 24-year-old. (L'Equipe)Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in Marseille winger Florian Thauvin. The former Newcastle player is one of Marseille's most saleable assets with the threat of Financial Fair Play sanctions lingering. (Le10Sport)

Portugal

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has pleaded with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to move quickly to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (Record)