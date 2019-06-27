European Paper Talk: Manchester United to meet Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes' agent

Man Utd are set to meet with the agent of Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes

English clubs start pre-season training next week and the return to work is expected to lift what has otherwise been a slow transfer window so far.

Portugal

Manchester United are set to meet with the agent of Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes in an attempt to secure a £70m deal for the 24-year-old. (O Jogo)

Spain

Ahead of his anticipated transfer to Juventus, Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt has revealed the chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo was a factor in his decision to sign for the Italians over Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. (Marca)

David Silva's announcement this will be his final season at Manchester City has made Pep Guardiola even keener to sign Real Madrid's Isco as the Spaniard's successor. City would have to pay £72m. (Marca)

Benfica have informed the stock exchange of a £112m offer for forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. The statement confirms the bid is higher than the 19-year-old's release clause but includes some deferred payments. (Marca)

Valencia goalkeeper Neto will move to Barcelona for £26.85m after Jasper Cillessen left the Catalans to join Los Che for the same price. The deals will take place during separate fiscal periods to get around Financial Fair Play restrictions. (AS)

The appointment of Raul as Real Madrid Castilla coach is viewed as the first step in a succession plan which will see the legendary forward succeed Zinedine Zidane as first-team coach one day. (AS)

Atletico Madrid could capitalise on the fact James Rodriguez wants to stay in the city by making an offer for the Real Madrid outcast. The Colombia international is surplus to requirements at the Bernabeu after two seasons on loan with Bayern Munich. (Cadena Ser)

Italy

After a lengthy pursuit, Inter are expected to complete the signing of Stefano Sensi from Sassuolo on Thursday for £26.85m. (Tuttomercato)

Sassuolo are also expected to raise funds with the sales of Merih Demiral to Juventus for £14m and Davide Frattesi to Roma for £11m. (Tuttomercato)

Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez has chosen to join AC Milan amid interest from Bayer Leverkusen. Milan must now agree a deal with the Spanish club. Milan would prefer a loan to buy but Real want a straight sale. (Corriere dello Sport)

Juventus have 'asked for information' on Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata. The Colombia international, 28, scored 23 times in 32 starts last season as Atalanta qualified for the Champions League. (Corriere di Bergamo)

Germany

Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Charles Aranguiz has hinted he could move to the Premier League with West Ham United one potential destination for the 30-year-old, who is currently at the Copa America with Chile. (Kicker)

Belgian forward Breel Embolo is expected to join Borussia Monchengladbach from FC Schalke on a deal until 2023. (Sportbild)

Netherlands

RB Leipzig winger Bruma has chosen PSV Eindhoven, according to advisor Catio Balde. The 24-year-old Portugal international is now set to undergo medical tests in the Netherlands. (Eindhovens Dagblad)

France

Paris Saint-Germain would be prepared to include goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in any offer to AC Milan for Italy No 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma. (Le10Sport)