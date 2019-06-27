Former agent Willie McKay denies property fraud allegations

Former football agent Willie McKay has denied allegations of property fraud made against him.

A report by The Telegraph claimed McKay had been charged with two counts of fraudulent transfer of property.

Charges were issued following a probe by the Insolvency Service. If found guilty, McKay could face up to two years in prison.

The 60-year-old Scot says he will be "vigorously defending the proceedings" when he appears at Manchester Magistrates' Court on July 31.

"I wish to make it clear that contrary to the impression given in the media that I have been charged with property fraud, the fact is that I have been summonsed by the Insolvency service in the magistrates court on an allegation that I bought a watch and a car when I knew I was going to be adjudicated bankrupt," he told Sky Sports News.



"I will be vigorously defending these proceedings and have been advised that the law provides an absolute defence against these charges in relation to my situation at the time."

McKay arranged the flight that crashed in the English Channel, killing footballer Emiliano Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson.

McKay's son Mark was Nantes' acting agent in the deal for the footballer.