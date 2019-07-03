European paper round-up: Rodri release clause will be met by Man City today, say reports

Rodri has been linked with Manchester City all summer

All the latest from the European back pages, including Manchester City meeting Rodri's release clause, a new Manchester United target and more.

With the transfer window in full swing, we asked our friends at Football Whispers to scour the European press to bring you the very best of the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Spain

Manchester City will today trigger Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo's £62m buyout clause. (La Sexta)

Real Madrid will offer Manchester United Gareth Bale plus cash for Paul Pogba, who the club value at around £150m. (Marca)

Manchester United have made an offer for Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo, who would prefer a move to the Premier League or Bundesliga. (AS)

Atletico Madrid are ready to pay £35m to secure the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ante Rebic. (AS)

Martin Odegaard is set to sign a new contract with Real Madrid before he completes a two-year loan move to Real Sociedad. (AS)

Espanyol will not hold talks with any club over Mario Hermoso and will instead insist any interested club pay his £36m buyout clause is met. (AS)

Mario Hermoso will not be allowed to move unless his release clause is met

France

Arsenal are interested in Lyon star Nabil Fekir, but would need to sell Mesut Ozil to complete any deal. The France international has just one year remaining on his contract and would cost around £27m. (L'Equipe)

Ousmane Dembele does not want to leave Barcelona this summer, despite interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich and the anticipated arrivals of Antoine Griezmann and Neymar. (L'Equipe)

Manchester City are ready to pay £40m to sign Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake this summer. (L'Equipe)

Laurent Koscielny wants to leave Arsenal this summer and join Ligue 1 side Bordeaux. The centre-back hopes to leave the Gunners on a free but the club want £8m. (L'Equipe)

New PSG sporting director Leonardo has drawn up a four-man shortlist to strengthen the club's midfield. Napoli's Allan, Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Cagliari's Nicolo Barella and Brescia's Sandro Tonali are all potential additions. (Le Parisien)

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain. (Le10Sport)

Lucas Vazquez has also been linked with Arsenal this summer

Italy

Milan striker Andre Silva is wanted on loan by Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, however, the Serie A club would prefer to sell the striker for £22m this summer in their efforts to comply with Financial Fair Play. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Contract talks between Roma and Nicolo Zaniolo have stalled, with the Serie A side unwilling to match his £40,000-a-week demands. Juventus and Tottenham remain interested in the 20-year-old midfielder. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham and Arsenal are set to miss out on Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen with Lyon having agreed a deal worth £30m for the centre-back. (Sky Italia)

Torino are interested in Watford left-back Adam Masina, who joined the Hornets last summer from Bologna. (Sky Italia)

Germany

Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are interested in RB Leipzig full-back Lukas Klostermann, who made 40 appearances last season. (Bild)

Lukas Klostermann made his Germany debut earlier this year

Norwich City are interested in Schalke goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann and hope to sign the 30-year-old on loan. (Sport Bild)

Former Bayern Munich winger Frank Ribery has offers from several clubs in Europe and will make a decision over his future in the next two weeks. (Sport Bild)