Afghanistan coach Kelly Lindsey 'disgusted' with FIFA president Gianni Infantino

The Afghanistan coach has criticised Gianni Infantino's handling of sexual abuse cases

Afghanistan women's coach Kelly Lindsey says she is "disgusted" with Gianni Infantino over the handling of sexual abuse cases and called on the FIFA president to leave his job.

FIFA banned Keramuddin Karim for life from soccer this month for repeated sexual abuse of female players while president of the Afghanistan Football Federation.

Members of the Afghanistan squad made various claims about their Federation's president, ranging from sexual and physical abuse to harassment.

But Afghanistan coach Kelly Lindsey is angry that only Karim has been punished.

"They didn't investigate anyone but the president," Karim said. "They didn't go any deeper than the top layer.

"I'm disgusted with him [Infantino] as a human being, as a leader of our sport.

"He should not be president of FIFA in my mind. I respect the Women's World Cup, I respect what FIFA does for football. But I do not respect the way they are governing right now. We gave them a clear and concise opportunity to do the right thing and show that they have integrity.

"We gave them the clear opportunity to dare to shine."

That was invoking the slogan of the Women's World Cup which ends on Sunday in Lyon.

Speaking at an emotional briefing in the French city, Lindsey said Infantino "is not what we need as a leader of FIFA."

"You're not respecting the women's game and not respecting the players, coaches, the management, the referee," she added of Infantino.

FIFA could not make Infantino available for comment to respond to the claims.