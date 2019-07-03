Football News

Midlands club Highgate add flavour with doughnut antics at pre-season training!

Last Updated: 03/07/19 5:37pm
0:36
Highgate United sprinkled a little bit of flavour into their pre-season training this week

Highgate United added an interesting dimension to this week's pre-season training.

The club, which plays in the Total Motion Midland Football League, posted a video on their social media account on Wednesday showing the players running an obstacle course while carrying - and in some cases wearing - a blow-up doughnut.

Ahead of their trip to take on Knowle in a pre-season fixture on Saturday July 6, perhaps the players were taken at face value when asked what might improve conditions at training?

Click on the video above to see the Highgate United players being put through their pre-season paces while carrying around something better suited to the swimming pools of the off-season.

