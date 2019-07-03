Mario Pasalic signs new Chelsea contract and then returns to Atalanta on loan

Mario Pasalic (right) returns to Italy on loan after penning new deal

Mario Pasalic has signed a new contract at Chelsea until 2022 and will now return to Atalanta on loan for a second season.

Pasalic has never played for Chelsea, having been on loan to five different clubs, and last season he helped Atalanta come third in Serie A, their highest league finish ever. They were also runners-up in the Coppa Italia.

The 24-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge in 2014 from Hajduk Split and has represented Croatia 10 times at senior level, most recently in his country's 2-1 European Qualifier win over Wales and a friendly defeat to Tunisia.

