Leicester reject approach from Brentford for Daniel Iversen

Daniel Iversen played for Denmark in the U21 Euros last month

Leicester have rejected an approach from Brentford for goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, Sky Sports News understands.

The Foxes have told the Bees they see the 21-year-old Dane as a prospect for the future and would rather keep him at the club.

He was viewed by Brentford as a potential alternative to David Raya, who remains the first-choice target to replace Daniel Bentley.

Talks with Raya's current club Blackburn remain ongoing, with Rovers holding out for a fee as close to £4m as possible, while Brentford are reluctant to pay over £3m.

Brentford want to sign at least one 'keeper this summer after Bentley joined Bristol City, with Luke Daniels also entering the final year of his contract.