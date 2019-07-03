Leicester reject approach from Brentford for Daniel Iversen
Last Updated: 03/07/19 9:09pm
Leicester have rejected an approach from Brentford for goalkeeper Daniel Iversen, Sky Sports News understands.
The Foxes have told the Bees they see the 21-year-old Dane as a prospect for the future and would rather keep him at the club.
He was viewed by Brentford as a potential alternative to David Raya, who remains the first-choice target to replace Daniel Bentley.
Talks with Raya's current club Blackburn remain ongoing, with Rovers holding out for a fee as close to £4m as possible, while Brentford are reluctant to pay over £3m.
Brentford want to sign at least one 'keeper this summer after Bentley joined Bristol City, with Luke Daniels also entering the final year of his contract.