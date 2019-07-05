Arsenal in talks for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez: European Paper Talk

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is a reported target for Arsenal

Spain

Arsenal are in talks with Real Madrid over a potential deal for Lucas Vazquez. The winger would cost around £30m and is also wanted by Bayern Munich, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain. (AS)

Sergio Reguilon is set to leave Real Madrid this summer and join Sevilla on loan. The left-back featured regularly last term under former Real boss Santiago Solari and Julen Lopetegui, who is now coach of the Andalusian outfit. (AS)

Manchester City will face competition from Barcelona in the race to sign Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo. (Sport)

Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez is wanted by Roma, who are prepared to pay £20m to secure the Spaniard as a replacement for Robin Olsen. (Marca)

Italy

Toby Alderweireld could be used in a deal with Roma

Tottenham are prepared to submit a bid of £13m plus Toby Alderweireld for Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo, who is also wanted by Juventus. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Newcastle United are interested in a move for former Sunderland forward Fabio Borini, who is not wanted by new AC Milan boss Marco Giampaolo. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Ajax will demand Juventus pay a world-record fee for a defender in order to secure the signing of Matthijs de Ligt. The Dutch club want around £80m for the 19-year-old centre-back. (Tuttosport)

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves is wanted by AC Milan. The Serie A side would be prepared to offer striker Andre Silva as part of a deal for the Portuguese midfielder. (Sport Mediaset)

Juventus face competition from Napoli in the race to sign Mauro Icardi from Inter. The 26-year-old striker is available for around £55m and isn't wanted by Antonio Conte. (Sky Italia)

France

Antoine Griezmann's next club remains a mystery

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu only agreed to pursue Neymar after he and Lionel Messi struck a deal which would ensure Antoine Griezmann - who the Argentine star is not convinced by - would be welcomed into the Barca dressing room. (Le Parisien)

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Diadie Samassekou is wanted by Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig. However, the 23-year-old has already turned down a move to the Bundesliga club. (RMC)

Germany

Arsenal are set to miss out on the signing of Dynamo Dresden goalkeeper Markus Schubert, who is expected to complete a move to Schalke. (Sport 1)